Former LexisNexis building sold in $2.2 million deal

One of two local buildings in which LexisNexis had a long-term lease sold this week.
Miamisburg Springboro Limited Liability Co. bought the four-story, 82,344-square-foot building at 9393 Springboro Pike for $2.2 million from Jacksonville, Fla.-based TIAA FSB, according to Montgomery County records.
The purchasing LLC’s Santa Monica, Calif. street address matches that of a real estate law firm that is in located the same building as IRG/Industrial Realty Group, a company that has bought, developed and sold many Dayton-area buildings over the years, including the former General Motors SUV assembly plant in Moraine that became the Fuyao Glass America complex.
The property transfer form lists the grantee’s or recipient’s street address in care of IRG Realty Advisors in Richfield, Ohio.
IRG and its Ohio-based partner, the Cleveland area’s Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP), acquired most of the LexisNexis office campus in Miami Township last year, a deal that included four buildings at 9443, 9473, 9555 and 9595 Springboro Pike.
At the time, LexisNexis said it had long-term leases on two buildings on campus, 9443 and 9393 Springboro Pike.
An ICP spokeswoman said Thursday her company is not part of the deal involving 9393 Springboro Pike.
Questions were sent to a LexisNexis spokeswoman and a principal of IRG.
LexisNexis last year called its facility consolidation “a strategic business decision.” The office park is made up of 60 acres and 391,000 square feet of office space in four buildings, adjacent to interstates 675 and 75.
The company has typically declined to say how many employees it has remaining in the Dayton area.
“We are committed to our staff here on the Dayton campus, and we will continue to have a local presence, but with more people working from home more of the time we will need less space,” LexisNexis said last year. “Teams in Dayton continue to make broad and significant contributions to drive the LexisNexis business forward. Dayton remains a core location for many of the LexisNexis business functions including sales, marketing, customer operations, human resources, finance and legal.”
LexisNexis was born as the Mead Data Corp. in Dayton in 1970.
