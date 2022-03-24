Former LexisNexis building sold in $2.2 million deal

IRG and its Ohio-based partner, the Cleveland area’s Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP), acquired most of the LexisNexis office campus in Miami Township last year, a deal that included four buildings at 9443, 9473, 9555 and 9595 Springboro Pike.

At the time, LexisNexis said it had long-term leases on two buildings on campus, 9443 and 9393 Springboro Pike.

An ICP spokeswoman said Thursday her company is not part of the deal involving 9393 Springboro Pike.

Questions were sent to a LexisNexis spokeswoman and a principal of IRG.

LexisNexis last year called its facility consolidation “a strategic business decision.” The office park is made up of 60 acres and 391,000 square feet of office space in four buildings, adjacent to interstates 675 and 75.

The company has typically declined to say how many employees it has remaining in the Dayton area.

“We are committed to our staff here on the Dayton campus, and we will continue to have a local presence, but with more people working from home more of the time we will need less space,” LexisNexis said last year. “Teams in Dayton continue to make broad and significant contributions to drive the LexisNexis business forward. Dayton remains a core location for many of the LexisNexis business functions including sales, marketing, customer operations, human resources, finance and legal.”

LexisNexis was born as the Mead Data Corp. in Dayton in 1970.