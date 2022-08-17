Former Montgomery County judge dies

Lowman served as judge for Miamisburg Municipal Court from 1980 to 1988 and then served the Montgomery County Domestic Relations Court from 1988 to 2000. He served as a visiting judge in Ohio after his retirement.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Newcomer Centerville Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.