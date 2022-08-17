dayton-daily-news logo
Former Montgomery County judge dies

Charles Lowman

Charles Lowman

A judge who worked in the Montgomery County Domestic Relations Court as well as Miamisburg Municipal Court died last week.

Charles “Bud” Lowman, 79, died Aug. 10 on a golf course in Florida, an obituary says.

“Bud loved playing golf and watching all sports,” the obituary says. “He enjoyed playing cards, and listening to music. Bud was involved in many charities especially raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis. Most of all Bud loved spending time with his family and friends. He will always be remembered for being very caring, his charisma and not being afraid to speak his mind.”

Lowman served as judge for Miamisburg Municipal Court from 1980 to 1988 and then served the Montgomery County Domestic Relations Court from 1988 to 2000. He served as a visiting judge in Ohio after his retirement.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Newcomer Centerville Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.

Donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in lieu of flowers, the obituary says.

