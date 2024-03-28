Franklin man sentenced to life in prison for raping young girls

Credit: Warren County Jail Credit: Warren County Jail

Macphereson will not be eligible for consideration of parole for a minimum of 25 years. Should he ever be released from prison, he will be required to register as a Tier III sexually oriented offender.

According to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, Macphereson engaged in multiple sexual acts with two girls, both younger than 13, from May 2021 to May 2023. Macphereson offered money and gifts to keep the children from disclosing his actions to another adult.

During a routine discussion about body safety, one of the victims shared with her mother Macphereson’s ongoing sexual abuse, which then led to the discovery of similar sexual abuse against the second victim.

“It is so important for parents to regularly discuss body safety with their children,” said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell. “Although it may not prevent every instance of abuse, in this particular case, it led to the discovery of Macphereson’s actions, and a conviction and life sentence for his reprehensible abuse against these little girls.”