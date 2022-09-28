Free samples offered during area Walmart Supercenter remodeling unveiling on Friday

The remodeling project is part of a $75 million remodeling project for 12 stores in West Central Ohio, including local stores in Beavercreek, Moraine, Englewood, and Springfield, which have pickup and delivery as a focus.

The remodeling of the Moraine Walmart Supercenter started in July, according to a spokesperson, who said cost of the remodel was unavailable.

Walmart has 171 retail units in Ohio and employs 55,262 associates. The Moraine Supercenter is among the 26 stores throughout the state of Ohio in which Walmart will invest more than $130 million to update and remodel this year.

In addition expanding shopping options, store transformations updates the shopping experience with refreshed and modernized fixtures, lighting and signage inside the store and a revamped front end aimed at providing more convenience, the company said.

Walmart also has continued to add various features aimed at helping shoppers, including: Pickup, Pharmacy Curbside Pickup, Delivery, Express Delivery and Walmart Pay, a touch-free way to pay. To use Walmart’s new shopping features, customers may download the Walmart app through Apple Store or Google Play.