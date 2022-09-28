Free samples offered during area Walmart Supercenter remodeling unveiling on Friday

Remodeling of the Walmart Supercenter at 1701 W. Dorothy Lane in Moraine is finished.
The store, which has been open since 2003, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday followed with a celebration Saturday in the parking lot that will include fun activities for customers and children.
“The exciting upgrades that were made to our store will not only offer our customers a fresh new look, but the innovations will make it easier for our associates to get customers what they want, when they want it,” Walmart Store Manager Sean Espy said in a release.
During Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, seven Walmart associates, who have been with the company for 20 years and more, will be recognized and honored. Following the celebration, vendors including Pepsi, Nabisco, Red Bull, and General Mills will be offering customers free samples. Moraine Fire Department will also be on hand with a fire truck on display in the parking lot.
The celebration continues in the parking lot from 9:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Saturday with activities including arts and crafts, games, face painting, a food truck and a “Spooky Street” Halloween exhibit for kids.
The remodeling project is part of a $75 million remodeling project for 12 stores in West Central Ohio, including local stores in Beavercreek, Moraine, Englewood, and Springfield, which have pickup and delivery as a focus.
The remodeling of the Moraine Walmart Supercenter started in July, according to a spokesperson, who said cost of the remodel was unavailable.
Walmart has 171 retail units in Ohio and employs 55,262 associates. The Moraine Supercenter is among the 26 stores throughout the state of Ohio in which Walmart will invest more than $130 million to update and remodel this year.
In addition expanding shopping options, store transformations updates the shopping experience with refreshed and modernized fixtures, lighting and signage inside the store and a revamped front end aimed at providing more convenience, the company said.
Walmart also has continued to add various features aimed at helping shoppers, including: Pickup, Pharmacy Curbside Pickup, Delivery, Express Delivery and Walmart Pay, a touch-free way to pay. To use Walmart’s new shopping features, customers may download the Walmart app through Apple Store or Google Play.
About the Author