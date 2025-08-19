Gas-fed fire at industrial facility injures 1 in Franklin

A “gas-fed structure fire” happened at Franklin Yards in Franklin on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, according to the city of Franklin and news partner WCPO. The fire resulted in one injury, and firefighters managed to put the fire out by 10:42 a.m. Tuesday morning. COURTESY OF THE CITY OF FRANKLIN

One person was injured after a fire broke out at an industrial facility in Warren County on Tuesday morning, according to the city of Franklin.

The fire, which officials called a “gas-fed structure fire,” happened at Franklin Yards in Franklin, according to news partner WCPO.

Firefighters had managed to put the fire out by 10:42 a.m. Tuesday morning. Dixie Highway was shut down while crews fought the fire, but the road has since reopened, city officials said.

So far, officials have not released any information about the person who was hurt or how the fire started.

The city’s website says Franklin Yards is a “multi-modal, multi-user rail hub that allows businesses and industries in southern Ohio to take advantage of freight rail — either shipping or receiving."

