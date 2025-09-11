GE Aerospace to invest $300 million into Joby competitor Beta Technologies

GE announced what it called a “strategic partnership” and equity investment agreement, which it said will be subject to regulatory approval.

Under the new agreement, the planned electric turbogenerator will aim at advanced air mobility applications, including long-range Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, future Beta aircraft, and other potential applications, GE said.

Vermont-based Beta is one of the main players in the VTOL market. California-based Joby, another major name in that space, is building a manufacturing facility near Dayton International Airport.

While Joby has been focused on creating an “air taxi” market for airline passengers and potential military applications, Beta is seen as focused on both “vertical” take-off and landing vehicles as well as conventional take-off and landing craft.

The pact is good news for GE’s hybrid electric efforts and for the future of flight, said a GE spokeswoman, Chelsey Levingston.

“Although it’s too early to say where potential turbogenerator production will happen, our existing teams in SW (Southwest) Ohio, including both the Evendale (headquarters) and EPISCenter in Dayton are supporting and contributing to the planned design and development of the turbogenerator,” she said, adding:

“We continue to see hybrid electric systems as a key technology for future civil and defense propulsion systems. Our electrical power system business based in Dayton plays an important role in the new Beta Technologies partnership, providing global scale and expertise with our existing electrical power generation systems for aircraft.”

The GE Aerospace EPISCenter (Electrical Power Integrated Systems Center) opened on the University of Dayton campus in 2013. It is home to about 250 researchers and engineers.

GE said it will also have the right to designate a director to join Beta’s board.

GE’s main Dayton-area plants are in Beavercreek, Vandalia as well as the UD-located EPISCenter.

Based in Butler County’s West Chester Twp. is CFM International, a joint venture of GE and French company Snecma.

The company has about 1,400 Dayton-area employees.