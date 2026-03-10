GE to invest $45M in Dayton-area sites this year

GE said the investment will modernize testing labs, add manufacturing equipment and make building upgrades.

“The work happening across our sites in Dayton is critical to deliver the durability our customers are asking for, and these investments make it possible,” Brian Rapien, the site leader for GE Aerospace-Dayton, which the company calls its Beavercreek facility. “We are all in on U.S. manufacturing, Dayton, and our customers.”

The investment is supported by an order backlog of nearly $200 billion in engine orders in the commercial aviation and defense sectors.

GE, a big southwestern Ohio employer, last month inked a deal with one of the nation’s biggest airlines. GE said United Airlines had selected 300 GEnx engines to power United’s new Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Together, the Dayton-area sites play what the company called “an important role in the development of new products and technologies used in narrowbody and widebody aircraft engines, as well as military fighter jets and helicopter engines. That includes the production of key components for the reverse bleed system for the narrowbody LEAP engine, a new system to prevent the build up of sediment on fuel nozzles.”

Another area employer, CFM, is a 50-50 joint venture between GE and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines, based in West Chester Twp.

The Evendale-based company has about 10,000 workers in Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky.