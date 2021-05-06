German Twp. police investigate public tips after crash that killed 4

The investigation into a crash on state Route 4 that killed four people is ongoing, with police still interested in speaking to the driver of a dark-colored vehicle that was at the scene shortly before the crash.
Ashley Mance, 26, of Germantown, Rebecca Roberts, 61, and her daughter Katie Roberts, 30, of Germantown, died following the crash fire. Andrew Johnson, Mance’s 1-year-old son, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.
A man who was in the same vehicle as the Robertses was injured in the crash. His injuries are not known.
The investigation remained open as of Thursday, according to a statement from German Twp. police.
“We are working though the tips that have been passed to us by the public,” read a statement from the department. “We are very appreciative of any information passed along to us and are working to follow up on each and every one of them.”
Officers still want to speak to the driver of a black or dark-colored vehicle that was seen at the scene of the crash around the time of the incident.
Police believe the driver may have information related to the investigation.
“We encourage anyone who knows who the driver is, or what kind of vehicle the black or dark colored vehicle is, to contact the German Township Police Department,” the statement read.