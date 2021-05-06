German Twp. police investigate public tips after crash that killed 4

Ashley Mance, 26, of Germantown, Rebecca Roberts, 61, and her daughter Katie Roberts, 30, of Germantown, died following the crash fire. Andrew Johnson, Mance’s 1-year-old son, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.

A man who was in the same vehicle as the Robertses was injured in the crash. His injuries are not known.