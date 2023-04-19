Get rid of old, unwanted prescriptions during Drug Take Back Day Saturday

The sheriff’s office is hosting a drive-thru drop off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 5945 N. Dixie Drive.

“Drug Take Back can help save lives and cut down on prescription drug abuse by disposing of unused medication through proper methods,” the sheriff’s office said. “Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain.”

People can take their expired or unwanted prescriptions to the following locations year-round for free:

Sheriff’s officer headquarters: 345 W. Second St., Dayton

Jefferson Twp. substation: 555 Infirmary Road

Washington Twp. Government Center: 8200 McEwen Road

Check out for more drop-off locations in your area here.