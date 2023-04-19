BreakingNews
Kettering Health names outside hire as new CEO
Get rid of old, unwanted prescriptions during Drug Take Back Day Saturday

Local News
25 minutes ago

People can drop off old or unwanted prescriptions Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The goal to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from starting, the Drug Enforcement Administration said.

Acceptable items include non-narcotics, narcotics, over the counter medication, herbals and veterinary medications.

ExploreHere are the Warren County locations to dispose of prescription drugs on Saturday

Needles, liquids, biohazard materials and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is one of many law enforcement department agencies participating in the drop-off day.

The sheriff’s office is hosting a drive-thru drop off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 5945 N. Dixie Drive.

“Drug Take Back can help save lives and cut down on prescription drug abuse by disposing of unused medication through proper methods,” the sheriff’s office said. “Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain.”

People can take their expired or unwanted prescriptions to the following locations year-round for free:

Sheriff’s officer headquarters: 345 W. Second St., Dayton

Jefferson Twp. substation: 555 Infirmary Road

Washington Twp. Government Center: 8200 McEwen Road

Check out for more drop-off locations in your area here.

