Getaway driver sentenced to at least 15 years in deadly Jefferson Twp. bar shooting

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

1 hour ago
A man who reportedly was the getaway driver in a shooting that killed a security guard and former law enforcement officer outside a Jefferson Twp. has been sentenced to prison.

Julien Swindle, 22, was sentenced to 15 to 19.5 years in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and involuntary manslaughter charges last week in connection to the death of 30-year-old Darnell Pate Jr. on Jan. 29.

Swindle was the getaway driver in a shooting at Napoleon’s Bar, at 4150 Germantown Pike, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. He also reportedly committed a separate armed robbery on the same day.

Julien Londell Swindle. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Deputies responded to the bar around 2:50 a.m. and found Pate dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The sheriff’s office described the incident as a targeted killing.

Detectives believed a stolen car found abandoned in the area was used by those responsible in Pate’s death.

Pate was working as a security guard at the bar and had been leaving after his shift ended. He previously worked in law enforcement for multiple different departments in Southwest Ohio

Pate and his young daughter garnered attention when he brought her to the funeral in November 2019 for slain Dayton police detective Jorge DelRio. Pate was a police officer for the city of Union at the time.

Union City Patrol Officer Darnell Pate brought his daughter, Bra'Lynn Pate to the funeral services for Dayton police Detective Jorge DelRio Nov. 12. LISA POWELL / STAFF

“She absolutely adores what I do and constantly tells people about it,” Pate said more than five years ago. “I talked to her about the officer passing away and asked if she wanted to go with Daddy to say goodbye. What better way to show her what my blue family is like?”

Swindle’s co-defendant, Sha’king Jones, was indicted on two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count each of aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability in Pate’s death.

Jones’ case is still waiting to go to trial.

