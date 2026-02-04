Giordano’s suddenly closes Beavercreek location

Storage units and workers were on site Tuesday afternoon clearing the building.

One worker said he had ordered from the location as recently as last week and was surprised when he was called for the clean out.

All signage has been removed from the building.

The workers were not affiliated with Giordano’s.

The company’s website no longer lists Beavercreek as a location. The last Ohio location listed is in Columbus.

No one with the company could be reached for comment.

Chicago-based Giordano’s opened its Beavercreek location across from the Mall at Fairfield Commons in February 2019.

Its signature stuffed deep-dish pies require a 10-step process to create, including a second layer of dough above the toppings that is covered in sauce. It takes about 45 minutes to prepare and serve, according to the menu.

The first Giordano’s was opened in February 1974 on Chicago’s south side by Italian immigrants Efren and Joseph Boglio, who used their mother’s stuffed pizza recipe as the basis for their signature pies.