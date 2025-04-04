Girl in stable condition after stabbing in Miamisburg

When they arrived, they found the girl with a knife embedded in her chest, according to Miamisburg police.

She was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The girl was in surgery Friday afternoon but in stable condition, police said.

Police also found a teenage boy in the house who was threatening to harm himself and holding a knife to his throat.

Officers tased the teen, took the knife and placed him in custody.

The boy was treated by medics and then taken to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.