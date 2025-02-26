Global logistics company plans to lay off about 50 regional workers

All affected employees will be notified verbally and in writing by the end of this week, the business said.

A message seeking comment was sent to a representative of Kuehne + Nagel Tuesday.

The company is also laying off more than 50 workers in Torrance, Calif. by the end of April, according to a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notice (WARN) in that state.

Based in Switzerland, Kuehne + Nagel says it provides logistics services worldwide. The company says it has more than 80,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries.