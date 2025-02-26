Global logistics company plans to lay off about 50 regional workers

The end of a contract with Honeywell will lead to the permanent layoff of about 50 logistics employees in Urbana, a company has told the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Kuehne + Nagel Inc. notified Ohio government that by that by the end of April, it will cease operations with one of its customers, Honeywell.
All affected employees will be notified verbally and in writing by the end of this week, the business said.
A message seeking comment was sent to a representative of Kuehne + Nagel Tuesday.
The company is also laying off more than 50 workers in Torrance, Calif. by the end of April, according to a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notice (WARN) in that state.
Based in Switzerland, Kuehne + Nagel says it provides logistics services worldwide. The company says it has more than 80,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries.
