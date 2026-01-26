Goodwill opens new Brookville store; Ribbon cutting event postponed due to weather

The event was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was canceled due to inclement weather.

The store had a soft opening last month and has been in operation since then but was closed as of Monday pending improvement in road conditions.

A major winter storm buried the Dayton region under record levels of snow this weekend, followed by an arctic freeze that settled in on Monday, leaving many communities under varying levels of snow emergency.

The celebration will be rescheduled, and the store will reopen this week as weather allows, according to a spokesperson for Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley (GESMV).

The ribbon cutting will be open to the public, allowing eventgoers to learn about how revenue generated from the resale of items is directly reinvested into 40-plus local programs and services, according to a press release about the event.

“We’ve worked closely with the Brookville community for several years, especially during our Drive to Victory donation campaigns. Residents and students here share an unmatched enthusiasm for giving back, so it’s a natural fit,” said Matt Arntz, VP of Retail & Operations for GESMV.

The Brookville retail store employs approximately 19 staff members, the release states.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Donations will be accepted at this location daily until one hour before closing.