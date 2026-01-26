Breaking: U.S. Supreme Court denies Miami Twp. request to review $45M verdict for Dean Gillispie

Goodwill opens new Brookville store; Ribbon cutting event postponed due to weather

A new Goodwill store will open Tuesday at 437 N. Wolf Creek Street in Brookville. The store pictured opened on West National Road in Vandalia in 2025. FILE

A new Goodwill store will open Tuesday at 437 N. Wolf Creek Street in Brookville. The store pictured opened on West National Road in Vandalia in 2025. FILE
Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A ribbon cutting event for a new Goodwill retail store in Brookville has been postponed after a major winter storm left road crews working around the clock to clear roads on Monday.

The new store is located at 437 N. Wolf Creek St.

The event was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was canceled due to inclement weather.

The store had a soft opening last month and has been in operation since then but was closed as of Monday pending improvement in road conditions.

ExploreArcanum company buys Brookville plant for $1.2M ahead of business move

A major winter storm buried the Dayton region under record levels of snow this weekend, followed by an arctic freeze that settled in on Monday, leaving many communities under varying levels of snow emergency.

The celebration will be rescheduled, and the store will reopen this week as weather allows, according to a spokesperson for Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley (GESMV).

The ribbon cutting will be open to the public, allowing eventgoers to learn about how revenue generated from the resale of items is directly reinvested into 40-plus local programs and services, according to a press release about the event.

“We’ve worked closely with the Brookville community for several years, especially during our Drive to Victory donation campaigns. Residents and students here share an unmatched enthusiasm for giving back, so it’s a natural fit,” said Matt Arntz, VP of Retail & Operations for GESMV.

The Brookville retail store employs approximately 19 staff members, the release states.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Donations will be accepted at this location daily until one hour before closing.

In Other News
1
U.S. Supreme Court denies Miami Twp. request to review $45M verdict for...
2
Winter storm: How much snow did you get?
3
The 20 heaviest snow days in southwest Ohio history
4
Flu map: Ohio remains elevated for flu activity as hospitalizations...
5
Need to get out of the cold? Warming centers, shelters open in region

About the Author

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.