Arcanum company buys Brookville plant for $1.2M

And a Cincinnati LLC picks up Troy Street properties for $1M+
A Montgomery County auditor's office photo of 325 Carr Drive.
A Darke County limited liability company has purchased a Brookville plant for $1.2 million, new Montgomery County property records show.

Carr Drive Investments LLC bought the former IMI Precision Engineering/Norgren Inc. plant at 325 Carr Drive.

The seller was another LLC, Illinois-based HVA Holdings, with Montgomery County records giving a sale date of Dec. 29.

Ohio secretary of state office incorporation papers link Carr Drive Investments to Clement Hess, who incorporated the company in October.

A company web site identifies Hess as chief executive of Lighting Electric Inc., a Arcanum company concentrating on commercial electric services.

Questions about the purchase were emailed to Hess and Brookville city officials.

Fluid controls technology producer IMI Precision Engineering — also known as Norgren — closed its facility at 325 Carr at the end of May 2020. Littleton, Colo.-based Norgren Americas specialized in motion and fluid control technologies, focusing on pneumatic actuator products.

“This is going to have a very large impact on the city of Brookville,” Sonja Keaton, then-Brookville city manager, said at the time. “With the loss of approximately 109 employees, this will be a major blow to our income tax, as IMI-Norgren is one of our top employers in the city of Brookville.”

Located minutes from Interstate 70, the building, built in 1973, has a rentable area of nearly 62,000 square feet, according to real estate marketing materials.

In another recent purchase, county auditor’s records show that an LLC, Willow Creek Holdings, bought light-manufacturing properties at 1944 and 1960 Troy St. in Dayton for a total of $1.1 million.

Questions were sent to the Cincinnati-area resident who incorporated Willow Creek Holdings in 2023, according to state records.

