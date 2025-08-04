Grand jury indicts Dayton man accused in dog attack

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

On July 11, Dayton police responded to a reported dog bite near Richmond and Niagara avenues.

Officers initially could not speak to the victim because he was having surgery due to his severe injuries, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

When the officers returned later to take a report, the man said he was assaulted by another man who “sicced” his pitbulls on him, an affidavit read.

The assault was reportedly captured on cellphone video.

The man initially identified his attacker as Derrick Porter, but selected Purter out of a photographic lineup, according to court documents.

On July 25, the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offenders Unit and other assisting law enforcement officers arrested Purter on Victor Avenue.

Purter reportedly ignored commands initially, so crews entered a house and took him into custody.

Two dogs were seized and turned over to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.