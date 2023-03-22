Greene County aid office for young families switches sites as caseload jumps

The program provides nutrition education, breastfeeding education and support; foods such as cereal, eggs, milk, whole grain foods, fruits and vegetables, and iron-fortified infant formula.

Magana said the nearly 2,000-square-foot location will better equip staff to handle a caseload that currently is about 700 participants, a 24% increase.

Meanwhile, the SafeTrade Syringe Services Program that has operated at the Pierce address will offer mobile services from that location starting Friday before moving to the new WIC address, public health said.

WIC participants needing assistance during this time can call the Xenia WIC office at 937-374-5659.

The Xenia office will remain open to serve participants from the Fairborn office during the moving process, county officials said.