Greene County, Bellbrook eyeing state funds for new park

The park districts submitted a grant request for $750,000 in the state budget that, if approved, would be used to develop a new park on 50 acres off of Ohio 725 near the Little Miami River. The 50 acres between Penewit Road and River Edge Circle include three parcels, two owned by Bellbrook/Sugarcreek Parks and one owned by the county.

One of the county department’s goals with the park is to give people better access to the river from public property.