Greene County confirms first West Nile report after virus detected in Fairborn

Public Health will be spraying adulticide mosquito treatment on Thursday from 3:30 to 7 a.m. in Fairfield Park as well as an area bordered by Hebble Avenue to the north, Broad Street to the west, North Maple Street to the east and Dayton Drive to the south.

Treatment will also be applied in Angel’s Pass in Beavercreek and Caesar Ford Park in New Jasper Twp.

Public Health asks people to avoid following behind the sprayer unless necessary. People should stay at least 200 feet behind it and keep all windows closed with air conditioning to the max or re-circulate position to prevent unwanted exposure.

Anyone who doesn’t want the area around their home to be treated can call Public Health at 937-374-5607 or email ehpermits@greenecophoh.gov.

West Nile virus is mostly spread by infected mosquitoes and can cause severe fever, inflammation of the brain or meningitis.

Mosquitoes become infected by feeding on birds with West Nile and can then spread it to humans and other animals they bite.

People can do the following to protect themselves from mosquitoes by: