Greene County considering funding projects in Spring Valley, Jamestown, Bowersville and Clifton

Commissioners said they felt these projects would have the most impact on the county.

Greene County commissioners on Thursday discussed some concerns they had about the type of materials the Clifton project would use for the parking area. Clifton presented the project to commissioners with a plan to use pavers. Commissioners had concerns that the pavers would move and discussed whether gravel would be a better material.

Commissioner Rick Perales said he would like to see an engineer involved to get best material for them, but thinks that project would make the biggest difference in the community.

There will be a public hearing for these four projects on May 27 in county commission chambers. Commissioners will also make a decision on which projects get funding and exactly how much funding each project would get after the hearing.