Greene County considering funding projects in Spring Valley, Jamestown, Bowersville and Clifton

Greene County commissioners are considering giving community development block grant dollars to several communities.
Ten municipalities and non-profits applied for the CDBG funding. Commissioners will pick four organizations’ projects to fund.
The Bellbrook Sugarcreek Community Support Center asked for money to start a new program to assist low-income families with children with exceptional needs. The Family Violence Prevention Center asked for funds to replace the existing handicap ramp to meet ADA standards. The Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greene County asked for funds to reconstruct a parking lot on their property. The United Way of the Greater Dayton Area asked for funds to help create a new program. The Xenia Area FISH Food Pantry asked for money to repair the food pantry’s floor.
Bowersville asked for funds to rehabilitate East Xenia Street. Cedarville asked for funds to repair the basketball court at Cedarville Community Park. Clifton asked for funds to install free parking along Clay Street in the village. Jamestown asked for funds to install new sidewalk along West Washington Street to make the area more pedestrian friendly. Spring Valley asked for funds to remove and replace the village’s water tower. It is currently painted with lead paint, which chips and peels often.
Commissioners have tentatively decided to fund the projects in Spring Valley for $50,000, Jamestown for $50,000, Bowersville for $88,550 and Clifton for about $35,000. The county has about $230,000 to allocate between those communities. Spring Valley’s CDBG funds will be dependent on the village getting other state funding. If the village does not get those funds, the commissioners have selected Cedarville’s basketball court project as an alternative project.
Commissioners said they felt these projects would have the most impact on the county.
Greene County commissioners on Thursday discussed some concerns they had about the type of materials the Clifton project would use for the parking area. Clifton presented the project to commissioners with a plan to use pavers. Commissioners had concerns that the pavers would move and discussed whether gravel would be a better material.
Commissioner Rick Perales said he would like to see an engineer involved to get best material for them, but thinks that project would make the biggest difference in the community.
There will be a public hearing for these four projects on May 27 in county commission chambers. Commissioners will also make a decision on which projects get funding and exactly how much funding each project would get after the hearing.