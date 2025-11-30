Shooting at Fairborn SportsPlex under investigation

Deputies are also on scene at the nearby Mercy Health - Dayton Springfield Emergency Center, 1840 Springfield Road.

“The safety, security and well-being of our patients, their families and our associates is a top priority for Mercy Health,” said Jennifer Robinson, a spokesperson for Mercy Health - Dayton Springfield Emergency Center. “We can confirm there was a shooting incident in the area of our Mercy Health – Dayton Springfield Emergency Center. However, it did not occur on our campus."

She said a stray bullet from that incident struck and shattered the front entrance sliding glass doors.

“The bullet was contained to the entryway and never entered our facility. No patients or staff were harmed,” Robinson said. “We remain open and caring for patients, but we ask all patients to enter through the ambulance bay at this time.”

Dispatch confirmed deputies are on scene, but could not give further details.

Both the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County Sheriff’s Office are both on scene, according to Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark.

“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is the agency leading the investigation surrounding today’s shooting, and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation related to the damage done at our facility,” Robinson said.