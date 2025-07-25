Greene County Fair begins Sunday

The fair, which runs through Aug. 3, opens at 8 a.m. every day. Daily admission is $10. Children ages 9 and under are free with a paying adult.

The fair’s grandstand events include the calf scramble Sunday evening, the demo derby on Monday night and the Rough E Rodeo Tuesday evening, with harness racing and truck and tractor pulls in the grandstand arena the rest of the week.

The rodeo was first piloted last year to great success, said spokesperson Kala Benton.

“We’re super excited about the rodeo,” she said. “We’re coming back even bigger and having other spectator events at the rodeo, even more than we had last year.”

The Sheriff Gene Fischer First Responder Memorial Hog Show will also be Wednesday. The late Fischer was actively involved in the Greene County Fair and judged the youth hog show annually until his death in 2021.

This year, the Greene County Fair runs concurrently with the Ohio State Fair in Columbus. Some 4-H students who are competing at the state fair have already had their projects judged,.

“The kids just come in and grab their (non-livestock) project, they go up to state and they participate for that day, and then they come back and we re exhibit their non livestock item,” Benton said. " Now if it’s a livestock animal, if they’re showing up there, they wouldn’t show the same animal at both places."

Other fan favorites returning this year include the Diaper Derby on Wednesday, as well as a myriad of youth livestock judging and showmanship events throughout the week.

The Ferris wheel, absent from the fair for a few years, is also making a comeback.

" That was something that we heard that people really wanted," Benton added. “We heard a lot of great feedback on all of our rides being out front, and we are bringing that back.”

Patrons can get discounted tickets for entry multiple days during the week. Military and veterans get in for $5 on Monday. The county also does an annual food drive on Wednesday, and families who bring a non-perishable food item will get in for $5. Senior citizen tickets will be $4 on Thursday.

How to attend

WHEN: Sunday, July 27 through Saturday, Aug. 2. Doors open at 8 a.m. each day.

WHERE: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia

COST: Daily admission is $10. Children ages 9 and under are free with a paying adult. Those who bring a non-perishable food item on Wednesday, Jul, 30 will get in for $5, in addition to other discount days throughout the week.

DETAILS: The fair includes favorites including a calf scramble, demo derby, truck and tractor pulls, harness racing, rodeo and much more live entertainment.

MORE INFO: Facebook | www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com