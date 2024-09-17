Greene County, ODOT seek public input on planned roundabout

The project is tentatively scheduled to begin construction in the summer of 2026 and last approximately six months, including an 80-day closure after school is out for the summer.

The intersection is about three-quarters of a mile north of where ODOT is building a $40 million U.S. 35-Trebein interchange, in an area that is developing rapidly, according to the Engineer’s Office.

There were 19 crashes at the Trebein/Hilltop/Dayton-Xenia intersection from 2019 to 2023, of which more than half resulted in injuries. The majority of the crashes were angle crashes, while a little over 20% were rear-end collisions.

The intersection has also been the site of multiple fatal accidents over the same time frame, according to previous Dayton Daily News reporting.

A 2021 traffic study found that vehicles on Dayton-Xenia Road or Hilltop Road experience long wait times, and high speeds on Trebein Road, particularly traveling southbound, and vehicles slowing to turn right sometimes result in rear end crashes.

Additionally, there has been some driver confusion about whether the intersection has all-way stops, the study found. Cars on Trebein Road do not stop at the intersection, while cars on Dayton-Xenia Road or Hilltop Road have a stop sign.

A community open house will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, at the Greene County Engineer’s Office, 615 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia.

Residents can stop by at their leisure during that time to view project exhibits, chat with project team members, and submit comments, per the county engineer’s office. The same exhibits can be found online on the Greene County Engineer’s website.

Comments can be submitted online through Nov. 5.

Other Greene County road projects

Bickett Road bridge replacement: Bickett Road is closed between Old U.S. 35 and U.S. 42 for a bridge replacement. Work started Monday, Sept. 16, and will go through Friday, Oct. 4, weather and equipment permitting. The detour will use Old U.S. 35 and U.S. 42. Wilberforce University will be accessible via U.S. 42.

McDorman Road, Ross Twp.: Crews are performing a full-depth reclamation of McDorman Road in Ross Twp. between Watkins Road and the Fayette County line until Friday. The road will be closed and detours are in place. Travelers can expect delays and are recommended to use alternative routes, per the Engineer’s Office.