Greene County treasurer appointed as county’s interim auditor

“There’s never the right time, I think that’s a good saying for this, but there also possibly could never be a better time,” Hagler said, referencing changes to Greene County’s financial software that he and Graham have been working to implement. “When it comes to exposure to the job, really, there couldn’t be a better opportunity for me to learn the whole entire tax cycle in year one.”

Hagler has been the Greene County Treasurer since his appointment in early 2019. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Wright State University in 2009.

Since Hagler is on the November ballot to be reelected as treasurer, a domino effect will occur the week of Election Day: Hagler is running unopposed as Greene County Treasurer, and so is all but guaranteed to be reelected to the seat on Nov. 5. He plans to resign from the treasurer position on Nov. 6, and will take over interim auditor duties on Nov. 7. The Republican Central Committee will meet on Nov. 8 to formally appoint the next Greene County Auditor.

If the Central Committee may decide to appoint Hagler, he would not be able to take over the auditor position immediately after their decision, so the temporary appointment allows the county to continue its business as usual, Hagler said.

Additionally, if Hagler is appointed, the committee will also have to appoint the next Greene County Treasurer, which they will have 45 days from Nov. 7 to do.

Hagler has worked with Graham over the course of the past three years, he said, to learn as much as possible about the auditor’s responsibilities, as well as implement new software that will improve the public’s experience of both the Treasurer’s and Auditor’s public-facing services.

“I’m really excited about taking on the additional responsibility and seeing this technology project go forward, and then after that, have the opportunity to kind of put my stamp on it, to complete it,... and finish what we started, bring it up to date,” he said.