Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame nominations sought

The Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame Committee is asking people for nominations of outstanding Greene County women for induction into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

The public is encouraged to submit nominations for Greene County women, living or deceased, who deserve recognition for contributions they have made in their home county. Nominees must be either native-born Greene Countians or currently residing in the county with at least a 10-year residency. Nominations are being accepted through June 30.

The 43rd annual Recognition Day event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 23 at Walnut Grove Country Club. The Women’s Hall of Fame is endorsed by the Greene County Commission.

All nominations must be received on or before June 30. Nomination forms are available at www.greenecountyohio.gov.