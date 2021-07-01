Greenewood Manor empty of residents, bed licenses sold to Westerville company for $1M

The beds are now only certified by Medicare, not Medicaid, which Huddleson said led to fewer bids.

“We were so efficient at moving folks out of the nursing home and ran into a little snag with Medicaid,” Huddleson said.

Explore Residents debate controversial Greene County solar farm

He said the county did not realize they would lose the Medicaid certification with the residents who were on the public insurance program for low income and disabled people gone from the building.

Huddleson said the manor only started losing money after COVID-19 hit. After a year, the nursing home had lost about $350,000. Prior to the pandemic, about 50 residents lived in the nursing home.

While nearly every county had a county-run nursing home at one time, Greene County was one of only a few left. Huddleson said there are about 16 nursing homes owned by counties in Ohio still operating.