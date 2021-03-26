Groundbreaking for first tornado survivors project house slated for Monday in Harrison Twp.

Tornado Survivors Pathway to Homeownership House is a partnership between the Miami Valley Long Term Recovery Operations Group, Montgomery County, Harrison Twp., County Corp, The HomeOwnership Center of Greater Dayton, Sinclair Community College and others to give tornado survivors who are not currently homeowners the opportunity to own their own home.

Explore Trotwood tornado survivors get chance to become homeowners

On Monday, ground will break on the project’s first home on Saylor Street in Harrison Twp. The region is among those hit hardest by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.