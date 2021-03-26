Groundbreaking for first tornado survivors project house slated for Monday in Harrison Twp.

The groundbreaking for the first house being built as part of a tornado survivors homeownership project will take place Monday in Harrison Twp.
Tornado Survivors Pathway to Homeownership House is a partnership between the Miami Valley Long Term Recovery Operations Group, Montgomery County, Harrison Twp., County Corp, The HomeOwnership Center of Greater Dayton, Sinclair Community College and others to give tornado survivors who are not currently homeowners the opportunity to own their own home.
On Monday, ground will break on the project’s first home on Saylor Street in Harrison Twp. The region is among those hit hardest by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.
“This Pathways Project is an excellent example of our communities working together in the face of tragedy,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge. “Montgomery County is proud to be one of the many organizations involved in helping tornado survivors become homeowners. With this home, and planned future builds, we will be setting several local families up for success.”
Sinclair Community College’s construction technologies program faculty will lead the build of the home and will use Sinclair and Tech Prep students to assist with the project.
“This is an incredibly proud moment for Sinclair College as our students will not only learn vital hands-on skills, but they are also a valuable part of a tremendous collaborative effort to give back to individuals and families in this community,” said Charlie Setterfield, chair of Sinclair Community College Built Environment.
The project was created to help qualified tornado survivors become homeowners. Applicants work with The HomeOwnership Center of Greater Dayton to get ready for a mortgage while volunteer build teams construct or rehab homes. Those interesting in applying for the program should visit HomeownershipDayton.org.
Anyone interested in supporting the Pathways Project can make financial donations to The Dayton Foundation’s Tornado Survivor Pathway to Homeownership fund. Businesses and organizations interested in donation materials or professional services should contact Laura Mercer at Laura.Mercer@Sinclair.edu.