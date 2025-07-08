Group seeking West Dayton Hospital meets petition goal, city leaders still opposed

The Clergy Community Coalition twice before submitted citizen initiative petitions for a levy to support a public hospital but they were rejected by the city for failing to have enough valid signatures.

In late June, the Clergy Community Coalition submitted a citizen initiative petition to the clerk of the commission that contained 1,284 valid signatures of Dayton electors, says a Montgomery County Board of Elections report.

City code says proposed ordinances can be submitted to the clerk of the commission if they contain at least 1,250 valid signatures of registered Dayton voters.

The Clergy Community Coalition’s petition is for an ordinance that would put a 1-mill property tax levy on the ballot to be voted on by city residents. Coalition members say the levy would generate about $2 million each year for a decade, and this revenue would serve as seed or foundational funding to help create a new public hospital in a section of the city that they say is a “health care desert.”

Coalition members have pushed hard for a new hospital ever since Good Samaritan Hospital in northwest Dayton closed in 2018.

But city officials and some elected leaders have said it would be extremely expensive to establish, staff and operate a new hospital. They said $2 million annually would be a drop in the bucket.

“It is without question that the city does not have the financial ability to annually subsidize a public hospital without defunding existing programs or services,” Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. wrote in a letter sent out to some local leaders last year. “I am also not confident that the city of Dayton will be able to identify willing partners or other funding sources to support a state-of-the-art public hospital.”

Even if the coalition submits a petition that meets all of the requirements of city code, the city commission can still reject the proposed ordinance or not take action on it.

If that happens, the coalition can still get the proposed ordinance on the ballot if it can obtain 1,250 additional signatures within 20 days.