Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine relocates to bigger space in downtown Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“That was the start of something really beautiful,” said Deepika Singh, who manages the restaurant with her husband, Jay. “Dayton really made us feel welcomed. Almost immediately, we knew that we needed a bigger space.”

They were in the midst of plans to expand to the opposite side of their space when Flyboy’s Deli closed in August 2023.

Their new space at 219 N. Patterson Blvd. is three times bigger than it’s original — now seating 168 people.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A space created by their customers

“People walk in and their jaws drop, and it makes my heart so happy,” Singh said. “I do want to highlight that all of the work that has been done in this space has been from people who have been connected with Gulzar’s through food. Our customers have actually had a really big hand in creating this space.”

There were three customers in particular that helped make the space extra special.

One customers took care of all the painting and flooring. Another brought “more India” into the space through decorative pieces like arches and the hood over the buffet table. The last one, drew the mural in the main dining area.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“When we say the reason why we are here is because of our customers, we truly mean it. It is because of their loyalty,” Singh said. “These three people in particular, it’s more than just their loyalty. It’s for them to want to come in and understand that this is not just a building for us. It’s not just a business for us. This is where we want to put our love and our gift to the world, and they understood the assignment.”

What’s new?

Customers can expect two private dining areas, a bar, a larger buffet with ice cream and an outdoor patio.

The owners are excited to have a larger kitchen to cater to larger groups. They also now have the extra space to rent it out after hours.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine features a variety of authentic Indian dishes and fan-favorites such as chicken tikka masala and saag paneer. Since they’ve made the move, they’ve added more authentic dishes to their menu and a south Indian flavor. They’ve also added new street food options.

“I think what Dayton really loves from us is the vibe, the customer service, the hospitality, and the authentic taste of India that we can bring” Singh said. “We plan on being here for at least 10 years and hopefully more to come," Singh said.

A family-owned restaurant

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine is a family affair.

Singh’s brother-in-law, A.J., and his wife, Kamaljit Kaur, manage the family’s other restaurant in Richmond, Ind. Her husband’s father, Paramjit, enjoys cooking at both locations. His wife, Harin Kaur, is also instrumental in the restaurants.

Their family is originally from Punjab in northern India.

Singh moved to to the United States when she was nine and her husband moved here when he was 12. Her father owns Brij Mohan in Sharonville.

Both are products of Cincinnati Public Schools and went on to study at the University of Cincinnati. They now live in the West Chester area.

One of her favorite parts of being at the restaurant is meeting the people that walk through their doors.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“I love getting to know what we are serving, to whom we are serving,” Singh said. “That, I think, makes this place even more beautiful.”

MORE DETAILS

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine is open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The buffet is available during lunch hours for $16 on weekdays and $19 on weekends.

The restaurant will continue normal operating hours during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. They are currently accepting reservations for Memorial Day.

For more information, visit gulzarsindiancuisine.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.