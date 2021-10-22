dayton-daily-news logo
Gunshot victim shows up at hospital after shots fired report in Harrison Twp Thursday

Deputies surrounded a home on Burgess Avenue in Harrison Township before using a bullhorn and sirens to persuade a man to exit the residence. DREW SIMON/STAFF
Deputies surrounded a home on Burgess Avenue in Harrison Township before using a bullhorn and sirens to persuade a man to exit the residence. DREW SIMON/STAFF

Local News
By Daniel Susco
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and one person is in the hospital after a reported shooting in Harrison Township Thursday evening.

At around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area around Wasserstrom Restaurant Supply SuperStore at 1949 Needmore Road on a report of shots fired, according to the sheriff’s office in a release.

In the release, it said that deputies found evidence of a shooting, but no suspect or victim. However, a short time later a person arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot would to his wrist.

The sheriff’s office did not confirm in the release that the gunshot victim had been shot on Needmore Road, but it said that it is under investigation.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

