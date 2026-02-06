Harrison Twp. Kroger cleared due to person with gun reported inside store

A Harrison Twp. Kroger was cleared Wednesday after a person with a gun was reported in the store.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Kroger at 3520 W. Siebenthaler Ave., and on arrival set up a perimeter and cleared the store.
After investigation, deputies found that two people got into a fight in the store and one displayed a handgun.
Afterward, both fled the store before deputies arrived.
No shots were fired and no customers or employees were injured or threatened, the sheriff’s office said.
The matter remains under investigation.
