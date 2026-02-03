Homeland Security agents visit Ponitz high school investigating alleged voter fraud

According to Lawrence, the agents said a graduated Ponitz student had said they’d been told who to vote for when filling out a voter registration form.

“We don’t have any evidence of that,” Lawrence said.

A group comes to schools and helps register 18-year-old students each October, he said, but the group is nonpartisan and doesn’t tell anyone who to vote for.

The encounter lasted about 15 minutes, Lawrence said, and he got their business cards.

If federal agents come to DPS buildings, Lawrence said the protocol is the building principal contacts him and the chief of security. They respond and talk to the agents. The district will not release student information or students to the federal government, he said.

The district said in a letter to families last year that it will not release information about students to federal agents unless it is subpoenaed, which could legally require the district to release information. The district does not collect information about the immigration status of its students.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.