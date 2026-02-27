Harrison Twp. man accused of sexually abusing 3-year-old facing federal charges

He was previously charged in Vandalia Municipal Court, but the case was dismissed locally after it was taken to federal court.

The investigation began on Feb. 15 after a 911 caller reported finding two sexually explicit videos on Houck’s phone involving the 3-year-old, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Investigators responded to the 3000 block of Michigan Avenue and found at least two videos of “self-produced pornographic material” of Houck and the toddler, according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit.

Houck is also accused of trading child pornography with other people online, including on Snapchat.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleged Houck sent online messages to another man earlier in February sharing sexual fantasies involving children and discussing the possibility of meeting up to find children to engage in sexual conduct with together.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies arrested Houck on Feb. 15.

“The allegations in this case are deeply troubling and involve the exploitation of a vulnerable child,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. “Protecting children is our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with federal and local partners to investigate these crimes, hold offenders accountable and ensure victims receive the support they need.”

The investigation involves multiple agencies, including the sheriff’s office, FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“We will work together across all levels of government to hold accountable offenders who perpetrate crimes against children,” said U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II. “My office is grateful for the collaboration between the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI that led to these charges.”