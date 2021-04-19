X

Harrison Twp. man facing more than a dozen child sex crimes

Santiago P. Gutierrez. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.
By Kristen Spicker

A Harrison Twp. man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl is facing 18 child sex charges.

Santiago P. Gutierrez, 48, was charged with 11 counts of gross sexual imposition, six counts of rape and one count of attempted rape, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. Each count has specification for a victim younger than 13 years old.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating after the girl reported the assault to her mother.

She left a handwritten note in her mother’s bedroom on April 11 saying Gutierrez “had been touching her inappropriately and doing sexual things to her,” according to an affidavit.

Gutierrez is known to the victim and her mother.

During an interview with investigators, the girl reported he had assaulted her multiple times at his home.

Detectives brought Gutierrez into the sheriff’s office the same day for an interview. He admitted to assaulting the victim approximately 12 times over the last two years, according to court documents.

He was arrested on Thursday and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.

