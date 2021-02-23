Have some spare plastic bags? You can help Centerville recycle 500 pounds of plastic film

The City of Centerville is collecting 500 pounds of recyclable plastic film as part of a partnership with the Centerville-Washington Park District and Washington-Centerville Public Library.
The city aims to collect 500 pounds of plastic, roughly 40,500 plastic bags, by Aug 1. Once the goal is reached, Trex Company Inc. will donate a bench made of recycled plastic to the city as part of its Trex Community Recycling Program.
To help Centerville reach its goal, residents and visitors can drop off plastic bags and other plastic recyclables at bins at the following locations:
- Centerville Municipal Building, 100 West Spring Valley Road
- Centerville-Washington Park District Activity Center, 221 N. Main St.
- Woodbourne Library, 6060 Far Hills Ave.
Centerville Public Works will collect and weight the plastic.
The Sustainable Centerville committee recognized the need for a plastic bag and film recycling program after a clean up at Cornerstone Park in November. Rumpke’s recycling program does not accept plastic bags and film.
Plastic items that will be accepted as part of the Community Recycling Program include:
- Single-use plastic grocery bags
- Bread bags
- Plastic overwrap for toilet paper, napkins, paper towels and diapers
- Plastic overwrap on bulk items in cases, such as water bottles and snacks
- Plastic retail bags (with hard plastic and string handles removed)
- Clean, dry plastic food storage bags, such as Ziploc bags
- Polyethylene film labeled #2 or #4
- Stretch wrap
- Produce bags
- Dry cleaning bags
- Newspaper sleeves and bags
- Plastic cereal box liners
- Plastic shipping envelopes, bubble wrap and air pillows (deflate and remove labels if possible)
The city is also partnering with Kroger to promote the company’s plastics recycling programs. People can bring the same recycled materials to bins in the front lobby of the Krogers at 1095 S. Main St. and 5400 Cornerstone North Blvd.