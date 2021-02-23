Have some spare plastic bags? You can help Centerville recycle 500 pounds of plastic film

The city aims to collect 500 pounds of plastic, roughly 40,500 plastic bags, by Aug 1. Once the goal is reached, Trex Company Inc. will donate a bench made of recycled plastic to the city as part of its Trex Community Recycling Program.

Explore Centerville expands recycling options with Kroger partnership

To help Centerville reach its goal, residents and visitors can drop off plastic bags and other plastic recyclables at bins at the following locations: