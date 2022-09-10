Have you seen missing 77-year-old Dayton woman?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing Dayton woman.
Patricia Nelson, 77, walked away at 11 p.m. Friday from her Daleview Avenue home and has not returned.
Nelson is a Black woman who stands 4 feet, 9 inches, weighs 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She suffers memory issues and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.
Anyone who sees her or who knows her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Pessons Unit at 1-888-673-1113.
