dayton-daily-news logo
X

Have you seen missing 77-year-old Dayton woman?

ajc.com

Local News
By
33 minutes ago

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing Dayton woman.

Patricia Nelson, 77, walked away at 11 p.m. Friday from her Daleview Avenue home and has not returned.

Nelson is a Black woman who stands 4 feet, 9 inches, weighs 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She suffers memory issues and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Anyone who sees her or who knows her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Pessons Unit at 1-888-673-1113.

In Other News
1
Carlisle council considers five applicants for vacant council seat
2
Biden, DeWine break ground on huge Intel factory
3
Miamisburg High School memorializes 9/11 victims with stair-climb event
4
Study finds VA health care often faster, better fit for vets than...
5
Pop-up concert Tuesday celebrates recovery from addiction

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top