Have you seen missing Carlisle man?

An Endangered Missing Adult alert was issued for a 70-year-old Carlisle man who walked away from his home and has not returned.
Harry Shafer is a white man who stands 5 feet, 6 inches, weighs 156 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He suffers from memory issues and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
Call 911 if you see this man, or call the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-1574.
