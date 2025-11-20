Breaking: Ohio property tax reform: Legislation passed gives nearly $3.8B in reductions

Hazmat responds to fluid leak in rollover dump truck crash in Tipp City

ajc.com

Local News
By
46 minutes ago
X

Hazmat and Miami County Emergency Management Agency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash with an oil and hydraulic fluid leak in Tipp City Wednesday.

A crash involving a dump truck and SUV was reported around 1:30 p.m. near Peters Road and Kessler Cowlesville Road.

Crews arrived to find an SUV with heavy damage and a dump truck on its side, according to Tipp City Fire and EMS. There was also a large fluid leak.

Firefighter personnel used absorbent material and built dikes to contain the runoff.

Crews requested the Miami County Hazmat Team to help with the spill. The Miami County EMA and Miami County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.

There are no environmental safety concerns related to the spill, according to Tipp City Fire and EMS.

Medics evaluated people at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In Other News
1
Drive-thru food distribution to take place at Harrison Twp. drive-in...
2
Retired Warren County judge dies, remembered for commitment to family...
3
Alcohol may be a factor in crash that injured 1 in Harrison Twp.
4
Ohio lawmakers reach intoxicating hemp, marijuana deal; awaits Senate...
5
“Modern, safe, and functional;” Greene County Gene Fischer Correctional...

About the Author