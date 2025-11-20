Hazmat responds to fluid leak in rollover dump truck crash in Tipp City

Crews arrived to find an SUV with heavy damage and a dump truck on its side, according to Tipp City Fire and EMS. There was also a large fluid leak.

Firefighter personnel used absorbent material and built dikes to contain the runoff.

Crews requested the Miami County Hazmat Team to help with the spill. The Miami County EMA and Miami County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.

There are no environmental safety concerns related to the spill, according to Tipp City Fire and EMS.

Medics evaluated people at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.