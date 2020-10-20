Head-on collision sends 2 to hospital in Washington Twp.

Crews were called to a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon in Washington Twp.
The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on West Spring Valley Pike just west of Paragon Road.
Preliminary investigation shows that a silver 2014 Chevrolet Impala was headed east on West Spring Valley Pike when the driver drifted left of center into the path of a brown 2010 Toyota Tacoma headed in the opposite direction, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The drivers of the car and pickup truck were taken to Kettering Medical Center with injuries described as not life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.