Head-on collision sends 2 to hospital in Washington Twp.

Local News | 10 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Crews were called to a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon in Washington Twp.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on West Spring Valley Pike just west of Paragon Road.

Preliminary investigation shows that a silver 2014 Chevrolet Impala was headed east on West Spring Valley Pike when the driver drifted left of center into the path of a brown 2010 Toyota Tacoma headed in the opposite direction, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The drivers of the car and pickup truck were taken to Kettering Medical Center with injuries described as not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

