Health care jobs growing while other sectors struggle in region

There was a net gain of 22,000 jobs in all nonfarm sectors according to the report, with health care playing a large part in keeping the numbers positive.

The report is no surprise to health care providers in the region, who often find themselves struggling to find enough people to fill necessary positions.

“Health care is essential in every economic climate,” said Billie Lucente-Baker, vice president of talent strategy at Premier Health. “People will always need and want care close to home, and with an aging population, that demand in only growing.”

The Premier Health job portal, PremierHealth.com/careers, lists more than 500 openings across the network’s more than 100 locations in Southwest Ohio including hospitals, physicians practices and long-term care facilities.

Jobs range from nurses to radiology technicians to pharmacists to patient account associates.

Dayton Children’s Hospital had an incredible growth spurt over the last year, thanks in part to the opening of the Mathile center for Mental Health and Wellness in August.

Since June 2024, Dayton Children’s has added more than 250 jobs including 121 that were specific to Mathile, said Adele Johnson-Kebe, vice president and chief human resources officer.

More are on the way.

“We are focused in clinical care roles in support of the expansion of our mental health services, as well as imaging, athletic trainers, and clinical support roles such as medical assistants,” Johnson-Kebe said.

Dayton Children’s has 161 jobs posted for recruitment.

Kettering Health has about 500 clinical and non-clinical openings across its 14 medical centers, 120 outpatient clinics and 200 plus medical group practices. Nursing roles remain the greatest need, according to a statement from the network.

And it looks like there will be no shortage of positions in the foreseeable future.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ occupational outlook handbook projects 1.9 million job openings a year to 2034, with the median annual wage for skilled health care practitioners and technical support occupations far higher than the national average.

In 2024, the median annual wage for those jobs was $83,090, according to the handbook. The national median annual wage for all occupations was $49,500.

“Over time, our industry has shown resilience and adaptability, and today it is also full of innovation and opportunity for those who want to help others,” Lucente-Baker said. “The health care workforce is evolving, which creates new pathways for those who want stable, rewarding careers in an environment where they are supported and can perform at their best.”