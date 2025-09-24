Heavier Than Air Brewing celebrates 8 years with new beer releases

Here’s a look at the new releases:

The Boredom Fighter Vienna Lager (cold-fermented with a smooth, malty profile) 5.9% ABV

(cold-fermented with a smooth, malty profile) 5.9% ABV Planes Grains & Pollinators Belgian Dubbel (a collaboration with Full Circle Brewgarden featuring local honey from Bluebird Acres Apiary and blueberries from Once In A Blue Moon Farm) 8.0% ABV

(a collaboration with Full Circle Brewgarden featuring local honey from Bluebird Acres Apiary and blueberries from Once In A Blue Moon Farm) 8.0% ABV Ad Astra Per Aspera Double IPA (an anniversary-themed double IPA with tropical pineapple, grapefruit, sweet nectar and lemon grass) 8.7% ABV

This year’s theme is “Ad Astra, Per Asper,” a Latin phrase meaning “to the stars through difficulties.”

Co-Founder Nick Tarkany Jr. chose the phrase to celebrate “the evolution of aviation achievement that took us further and faster from home, getting closer to the edge of space.”

The celebration will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 with pastries and “breakfast” beverages such as Irish coffees and mimosas. This will be followed by the arrival of The Food Pitt food truck at 1 p.m.

Guests will be able to watch Premier League soccer games in the early afternoon, the Ohio State game at 3:30 p.m., and the Cincinnati Reds game at 7:15 p.m.

The brewery has board games, as well as art and coloring supplies for kids.

MORE DETAILS

Heavier Than Air Brewing Co, 497 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp., will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday with commemorative glassware and posters available for purchase.