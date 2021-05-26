Here is what the new Trinity at Beavercreek assisted living expansion will look like

A Beavercreek assisted living facility is adding to its expansive campus on Indian Ripple Road.
Beavercreek City Council on Monday approved a specific site plan for the Trinity at Beavercreek expansion on the north side of Indian Ripple Road. The expansion is on 10 acres that was recently rezoned to allow an assisted living use. Now that they have acquired the additional 10 acres, the whole Trinity campus is 35 acres.
The next step will be to apply for a zoning permit from Beavercreek. They will also need a building permit from the Greene County building department, said Randy Burkett, Beavercreek planning and development director.
Trinity at Beavercreek is a senior retirement community with independent and assisted living options. There is acute care and memory care on the property as well as senior rehab. There are walking paths, indoor common and activity areas, and a fitness center on the property. There are currently 34 living units and 181 beds in assisted living.
The new facility will have 120 one- and two-bedroom independent living apartments, community space, several dining areas, a fitness center, a salon, outdoor recreation area and a health clinic. The community space will also have an “inspiration studio,” where residents can take wine and painting classes or listen to guest lecturers. Two new parking lots with two single-story parking garages will also be built.
“All the things people want when living in a community of their peers,” said Nathan Bollinger, director of asset development for United Church Homes.
United Church Homes is the parent company of Trinity at Beavercreek.
These independent living apartments will be for rent and target a middle-market group. The apartments are not luxurious, Bollinger said, and more aimed toward middle-income seniors who may be on a a budget.
The independent living and assisted living businesses have grown significantly in the past few decades.
“A lot of people are looking for independent living,” Bollinger said. “It could be baby boomers who don’t want to maintain their homes, but they want to remain independent.”
M+A Architects is the architect for the project.
The site will be accessed from the existing entrance off of Indian Ripple Road.
Trinity at Beavercreek expanded its footprint in town in 2017 with its current property on Indian Ripple Road. The project cost about $18 million. The proposed expansion does not yet have a price tag.
Bollinger said the expansion likely won’t break ground this year.
United Church Homes is based in Marion, Ohio. The company also has senior housing communities in Fairborn and Dayton, as well as affordable housing communities all over the country.