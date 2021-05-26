Here is what the new Trinity at Beavercreek assisted living expansion will look like

“All the things people want when living in a community of their peers,” said Nathan Bollinger, director of asset development for United Church Homes.

United Church Homes is the parent company of Trinity at Beavercreek.

These independent living apartments will be for rent and target a middle-market group. The apartments are not luxurious, Bollinger said, and more aimed toward middle-income seniors who may be on a a budget.

Trinity at Beavercreek is adding to their massive campus on Indian Ripple Road. CONTRIBUTED

The independent living and assisted living businesses have grown significantly in the past few decades.

“A lot of people are looking for independent living,” Bollinger said. “It could be baby boomers who don’t want to maintain their homes, but they want to remain independent.”

M+A Architects is the architect for the project.

The site will be accessed from the existing entrance off of Indian Ripple Road.

Trinity at Beavercreek expanded its footprint in town in 2017 with its current property on Indian Ripple Road. The project cost about $18 million. The proposed expansion does not yet have a price tag.

Bollinger said the expansion likely won’t break ground this year.

United Church Homes is based in Marion, Ohio. The company also has senior housing communities in Fairborn and Dayton, as well as affordable housing communities all over the country.