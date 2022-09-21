Miamisburg OKs incremental price hike for trash, recycling collection

Miamisburg residents will soon pay more to have their trash and recycling hauled away, but the increase will not happen all at once.
Valerie Griffin, Miamisburg’s public works director, said the city’s current 5-year contract with Rumpke expires at the end of the year.
“As you might expect, due to the labor market, fuel prices and difficulty getting CDL drivers, we did see price increases with this contract over the last one,” Griffin said during tonight’s Miamisburg City Council meeting.
The city allowed Rumpke to submit a standard bid for residential solid waste and recycling collection and disposal, which involved an all-at-once, flat-fee price increase, and an alternate bid that involved cost adjustments each year.
City council voted unanimously Tuesday to enter into a contract with Rumpke for the second, incremental option.
That means residential customers paying $13.27 a month will pay $16,64 in 2023, $17.70 in 2024, $18.83 in 2025, $20.04 in 2026 and $21.33 in 2027 .
Miamisburg has been contracting with Rumpke since 2013. The contract that is nearing its end is the city’s second one with the company, Griffin said.
Services covered under that contract include trash collection, hauling and disposal, recycling, collection and processing, pickup and disposal of bulk items and yard waste and servicing the city dumpsters and recycling containers, she said.
Invitations to bid were put out over the summer, then received and analyzed over the past couple of months, she said.
“Unfortunately, we only got one bidder again this time even though we changed some of the bid language to attract some more competition among the other trash providers,” Rumpke said. “Waste Management and Republic (Services) did not end up submitting a bid so Rumpke was the only responsive bidder again this time.”
About the Author