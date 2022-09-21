Miamisburg OKs incremental price hike for trash, recycling collection

That means residential customers paying $13.27 a month will pay $16,64 in 2023, $17.70 in 2024, $18.83 in 2025, $20.04 in 2026 and $21.33 in 2027 .

Miamisburg has been contracting with Rumpke since 2013. The contract that is nearing its end is the city’s second one with the company, Griffin said.

Services covered under that contract include trash collection, hauling and disposal, recycling, collection and processing, pickup and disposal of bulk items and yard waste and servicing the city dumpsters and recycling containers, she said.

Invitations to bid were put out over the summer, then received and analyzed over the past couple of months, she said.

“Unfortunately, we only got one bidder again this time even though we changed some of the bid language to attract some more competition among the other trash providers,” Rumpke said. “Waste Management and Republic (Services) did not end up submitting a bid so Rumpke was the only responsive bidder again this time.”