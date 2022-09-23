Miamisburg City Council appoints new council member

He earned an associate’s degree in engineering from Sinclair Community College in 1978 and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Capital University in 1995.

Beachler’s application was among 11 considered for the vacant seat, Collins said.

“His knowledge of past public service really stood out and, again, his just desire to see the community thrive in the way that it has,” she said. “I can’t tell you that brought him to the top of the list because they all felt that way and I, as mayor, did not envy council for having to choose one of 11, because all 11 were qualified.

“We really hope that they the other 10 (applicants) step up and choose to serve in some other capacity because the city can only benefit from them,” Collins said.

Beachler’s first Miamisburg City Council meeting will be Oct. 4.

Thompson was among three candidates who ran unopposed for three vacant seats on council in 2011. He announced Aug. 16 that he would step down from his at-large seat effective Aug. 31 due to a planned relocation out of the community.

Staff Writer Nick Blizzard contributed to this report.