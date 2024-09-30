Higher Warren County property values bringing tax increases

Properties values are expected to increase an average of 27% countywide, translating next year into tax hikes of about half that much for homeowners, he has said.

“Everybody that’s got a single parcel is going to get a postcard,” Nolan said. “If you’ve got more than one account (because) you’ve got a couple properties — you got rentals or whatever — you’re going to get a letter because we list all the parcels out on it with all the values.”

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF PHOTO Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF PHOTO

Tax rates are expected to jump in Franklin, and Franklin and Clearcreek townships by about 15% while rising in Springboro by about 12 or 13%, according to Nolan.

The highest current property taxes in the county are Kings Mills, Deerfield Twp., and the Kings school district, followed by Franklin, Little Miami schools, Lebanon and Mason, he said.

Property reappraisals or re-evaluations are done every three years and future tax rates will be finalized by early next year, he said.

Nolan has met with officials from several jurisdictions to tell them what they may expect from property tax revenues next year.

Property owners can attend a series of forums hosted by the auditor’s office. Three are scheduled for Oct. 2-16 in Franklin, Morrow and Lebanon.

The meetings will be “general discussions of how property taxes work, what they are, how it all works, what it’s going to be in the future,” Nolan said. “They’re not specific to the individual property owner.”

Property owners who have questions can find an informal valuation complaint portal on the auditor’s office website, www.wcauditor.org, he added.

“That’s really your opportunity to meet with an appraiser and discuss your property one on one,” Nolan said. “We do most all of them over the phone, and that’s a much better avenue to discuss your property one on one.”

The sooner property owners contact the county about disputes, the better, he added.

“It’s really valuable,” Nolan said. “Waiting until you get your tax bill makes it much more complicated.”

VALUATION FORUMS

The Warren County Auditor’s Office has scheduled forums for property owners to learn more about the valuation process. These events will focus on the appraisal process, how taxes are calculated and what to expect now and in the future. These are not designed to discuss individual properties.

•Oct. 2: 6-7:30 p.m., Deardoff Center, 605 S. River St., Franklin

•Oct. 8: 6-7:30 p.m., 315 W. Pike St., Morrow

•Oct. 16: 6-7:30 p.m., Warren County Fairgrounds Event Center, 665 N. Broadway, Lebanon. In partnership with the county farm bureau, this event addresses current agriculture use value.

Source: Warren County Auditor’s Office.