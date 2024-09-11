NEW DETAILS: Greater Dayton YMCA plans more Springboro expansion

“A new outdoor turf area is also proposed for this portion of the building along with a new access drive,” according to city records.

The expansion on the 9.3-acre site near Dorothy Lane Market is set to be considered by the Springboro Planning Commission Wednesday night.

The last Y expansion came in 2016, Springboro documents state. A multi-purpose gymnasium was constructed on the west side of the building, making it more than 75,800 square feet.

The building includes three full-size gyms, a health and wellness center, a 25-yard pool, an indoor walking/running track, 4,300 square foot aerobics studio, a licensed preschool program and school age child care.