Historic spots in Dayton: Annie Oakley, the ‘Little Sure Shot’ of Darke County

Today, we feature the marker dedicated to Annie Oakley in Annie Oakley Memorial Park in Greenville.

The marker is located on the south east corner of Washington Avenue and Martin Street.

Marker location

Marker text

Side A:

One of America’s best-known sport shooters and entertainers of the late 1800s, Annie Oakley was born Phoebe Ann Mosey (or Mozee) north of Versailles in Darke County in 1860. She achieved local fame for her shooting ability as a hunter while still in her teens.

By 1885 Oakley was a star performer in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West. With husband and manager Frank Butler, she refined a shooting act and image that appealed to late 19th century notions of a romanticized but vanishing West. Throughout her 30-year performing career, Oakley provided honest entertainment in a deception-prone industry while demonstrating widening opportunities for women.

She retained her Ohio ties throughout her life and is interred at Brock Cemetery, eleven miles north of Greenville.

Side B:

The Ohio Historical Markers program

Beginning in the 1950s, the program encompasses over 1,750 unique markers that tell the state’s history as written by its communities.

Reading a marker

In addition to the text describing the historic marker, in the lower right is a number. This indicates the sequence number of the sign installed in a particular county.

Example above

Marker No. 2-19. The 2 indicates that this particular marker is the 2nd marker to be erected in the county and 19 indicates that the marker is located in Darke County.

More information about markers

You can find information about all of Ohio’s historical markers at the Remarkable Ohio website.