Home health nurse reports missing woman. Have you seen her?

A 53-year-old woman has been missing for more than a week, and now Butler Twp. police are asking for the public’s help to find her.
A home health nurse supervisor reported that a patient was missing to police on Wednesday night.
They said Carmen D. Woodson, who also is known as Carmen D. Woodson Powell, has no permanent home but had recently been staying on Benchwood Road in Butler Twp. Woodson has a cardiac condition and receives daily medication from her home health nurse.
Woodson stands 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows Woodson’s whereabouts is urged to call police dispatch at 937-233-2080.
Late last night (October 14, 2020), BTPD officers were informed of a possible missing adult. The report came from a home...Posted by Butler Township Police on Thursday, October 15, 2020