ICE raid reports at Fuyao, local school, hospital untrue: Rumors fan fears, put people at risk

He said people should first consider the source of any information they get.

“I ask people where and how was this information shared with you,” he said. “Do you regularly trust that source? Does that source ever exaggerate?”

If the social media post is emotional but vague on details, or there’s another reasonable explanation, it’s best to think twice before sharing the information, Jipson said.

He encouraged people to check verified sources, such as school social media pages and Parent Square, or the Dayton Daily News website, when hearing rumors.

Public officials should also try to get good information out in a timely manner, he said. Of course, it should be correct, but having solid information from a verified source can stop some rumors from flying.

Jispon said something like a police car outside a school — a daily occurrence — can lead to people believing something more serious is happening.

“Most rumors start with something small and real, and then social media in particular acts like a megaphone,” Jipson said.

When emotions run high, such as when people are worried about their neighbors, kids and parents getting deported, the emotion can get in the way of looking objectively at the information.

What are the rumors?

No immigration officials have visited Dayton Children’s Hospital, but that didn’t stop rumors on social media.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said they issued guidance last week that staff should contact Dayton Children’s security officers if federal agents showed up, which likely caused the rumors.

“We are very concerned that families may delay or avoid care out of fear or uncertainty,” the spokeswoman for Dayton Children’s said. “Please know that ensuring access to care and protecting patient privacy are federal laws, fundamental responsibilities and duties hospitals take very seriously.”

West Carrollton City Schools said an untrue rumor spread on Facebook Monday that ICE agents would be at West Carrollton school buildings to arrest students and their parents after school.

“We would like to remind you that not everything on social media is true,” West Carrollton City Schools said in a statement on its Facebook page. “It is sad that people spread lies and rumors instead of using their time more productively.”

The district said rumors can spread quickly and attract attention.

“Our priority is to keep students and staff safe,” West Carrollton City Schools said. “We hope you will use your time to help spread the truth.”

On Jan. 16, this news organization heard another unfounded report of ICE coming to the Fuyao plant in Moraine. Fuyao said that ICE had not visited the plant.

Other false rumors spread this week about immigration agents at various Dayton school buildings.

However, Dayton Public Schools Superintendent David Lawrence confirmed that three U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents were at Ponitz High School investigating a report of voter fraud at the high school. They spoke with Lawrence and the district’s chief security officer and left, he said.

Encouraging empathy

Jipson said widely shared rumors, even if they aren’t true, can feel true.

“What people believe is real, is real in the fact that it shapes their behavior,” he said.

Some families kept students home from school Monday and Tuesday due to rumors that ICE would be at local schools.

Jipson encouraged people to be empathetic when listening to rumors and understand they are connected to emotion.

“Rumors spread fast, or maybe fastest, when they connect to fear, anger, really strong emotions,” he said. “But rumors also spread fast when there’s a sense of protectiveness, and I mean, come on. Parents are concerned about their kids.”