Hospital could save 12M gallons of water a year

They started using the new system the first week of April. Groundwater collected in drains in front of Kettering Health Main Campus’ garage is now diverted into the water harvesting system, then cleaned and pumped into the cooling towers.

Before the system’s installation, the groundwater was pumped back into the storm system.

Kettering Health spent $415K on the water harvesting system to improve efficiency and expects a return on that investment in three years.

This could also help the system in the event of a water emergency. In 2019, there were several significant outages in the region between a major water main break in February and then the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“We were fortunate enough to keep water pressure, but it really turned up the heat to say that, ‘hey, if we do lose water pressure in the middle of summer, we can’t cool anything ... this would allow us to keep water for our cooling towers in the event that another major outage happened in the area,” Kock said.